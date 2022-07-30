Timbers at United FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timbers hit the road to face Minnesota United in a Western Conference clash.

After both sides earned victories in their last matches, the Timbers hit the road to face Minnesota United at Allianz Field for a matchup between two Western Conference playoff teams on Saturday.

Following a win over Houston last weekend, Minnesota now finds itself in third place in the West with 34 points on ten wins and four draws this season. On the other hand, Portland is hanging onto the final playoff spot in the West with 30 points on seven wins and nine draws.

How to Watch Timbers at Minnesota United Today

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KVII - Amarillo)

Live stream Timbers at Minnesota United on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Minnesota United’s 22-year-old star in the making, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, had a goal and an assist as Minnesota United captured a 2-1 victory over the Dynamo in Houston. Hlongwane fed Franco Fragapane for the first goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, then put Minnesota up by two with a goal in the 72nd minute.

As for Portland, the Timbers fell behind with a late first-half goal by San Jose. However, the Timbers scored twice in the second half to earn a 2-1 victory over the Earthquakes. Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Dairon Asprilla scored for Portland, while goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made six saves in net to hold the lead.

Minnesota United now turns its attention to Portland as the two Western Conference foes square off at Allianz Field on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Portland Timbers at Minnesota United

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KVII - Amarillo)
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Portland Timbers defender Dario Zuparic (13) and midfielder Diego Chara (21) clear the ball away from Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
