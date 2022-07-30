Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid and Juventus face off at the Rose Bowl on Saturday in a preseason friendly match between two of the biggest soccer clubs in the world.

The 2022 edition of the soccer champions tour wraps up on Saturday in the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, with the preseason friendly between Real Madrid and Juventus.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Real Madrid vs. Juventus on fuboTV

Real Madrid began its summer preparations with a friendly match in Las Vegas against LaLiga rival Barcelona. 

The match ended 1-0 in favor of Xavi Hernández's side thanks to a first-half strike from summer signing Raphinha. The 14-time UEFA Champions League winner continued its preparations with a friendly against the winningest club in Liga MX history, Club América.

The friendly against Juventus will be the club from Madrid's final summer friendly before facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on August 10.

The club from Turin, meanwhile, faced América's rival Chivas in a friendly on July 22. The match ended 2-0 in favor of Massimiliano Allegri's side thanks to strikes from Marco Da Graca and Mattia Compagnon.

Real Madrid and Juventus face off on Saturday at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Real Madrid vs. Juventus

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
9:55
PM/ET
