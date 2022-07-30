How to Watch Real Salt Lake at San Jose Earthquakes

The Earthquakes host Real Salt Lake in San Jose on Saturday night in an exciting MLS showdown of soccer.

After the two sides failed to capture wins in their last matches, the Earthquakes host Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park in a Western Conference showdown in San Jose on Saturday night.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake at Earthquakes Today

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Real Salt Lake currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 33 points on nine wins and six draws this season. However, RSL is clustered together with only four points separating third place from seventh place in the West. San Jose, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the table with 22 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

Despite a seven-game winless streak, away-side Dallas stunned Real Salt Lake on the road with a 1-0 victory last Saturday night. Jesus Ferreira scored a first-half goal and Dallas’s defense did the rest, as RSL dropped its first home match of the season.

As for San Jose, the Earthquakes held a lead into the second half when Benjamin Kikanovic scored in the 42nd minute off a set piece. However, the Timbers scored twice in the second half to capture a 2-1 victory over San Jose last Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake looks to bounce back from its first home loss of the season when it faces the Earthquakes on the road in San Jose on Saturday night.

