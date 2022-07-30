Tigres will look to move into first place in the Liga MX standings with a win tonight against Querétaro.

Tigres UANL and Querétaro will battle it out on matchday six of the Liga MX Apertura season on Saturday evening. Querétaro is currently in last place in the league standings with only two points. Tigres is in third place with twelve points.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Querétaro Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIVISION

In its most recent outing, Querétaro played Guadalajara to a 2-2 draw to walk away with one point toward its season total. Sebastián Pérez Bouquet scored first for Guadalajara before Ariel Nahuelpán tied things up. Alexis Vega made it 2-1 for Guadalajara, but Mario Osuna tied things back up just before the final whistle was blown.

Tigres is coming off of a 1-0 victory over Juarez. André-Pierre Gignac scored the lone goal of the game just before the first half ended. With strong defense for the remainder of the game, Tigres was able to walk away from the match with another three points tacked onto the club's season total.

The last time these two teams met was back in April and Tigres came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

