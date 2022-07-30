Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Tigres UANL hosts Queretaro FC in Liga MX at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will battle at 8:05 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With 12 points, Tigres UANL is currently third in the league. Queretaro FC has two points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Match Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Tigres UANL and Queretaro FC Stats

Tigres UANL puts up 1.4 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC gives up two per match (18th in league).

Queretaro FC scores 0.8 goals per match (14th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 0.6 per game (first in league).

Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +4 for the season, second in the league.

Queretaro FC's goal differential is -6, which ranks 18th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 1-0 Home 7/23/2022 Atlas FC W 2-0 Home 7/26/2022 FC Juarez W 1-0 Away 7/30/2022 Queretaro FC - Home 8/7/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 8/14/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Home 8/20/2022 CF Monterrey - Away

Queretaro FC Schedule