Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL hosts Queretaro FC in Liga MX at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will battle at 8:05 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With 12 points, Tigres UANL is currently third in the league. Queretaro FC has two points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
Tigres UANL and Queretaro FC Stats
- Tigres UANL puts up 1.4 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC gives up two per match (18th in league).
- Queretaro FC scores 0.8 goals per match (14th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 0.6 per game (first in league).
- Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +4 for the season, second in the league.
- Queretaro FC's goal differential is -6, which ranks 18th in the league.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 1-0
Home
7/23/2022
Atlas FC
W 2-0
Home
7/26/2022
FC Juarez
W 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
8/7/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
8/14/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
8/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
Queretaro FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
FC Juarez
D 1-1
Away
7/21/2022
CF Monterrey
L 3-0
Home
7/27/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 2-2
Home
7/30/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
8/4/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
8/11/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
8/16/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
