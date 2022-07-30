Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL hosts Queretaro FC in Liga MX at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will battle at 8:05 PM ET, airing on TUDN. With 12 points, Tigres UANL is currently third in the league. Queretaro FC has two points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Queretaro FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Tigres UANL and Queretaro FC Stats

  • Tigres UANL puts up 1.4 goals per match (fifth in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC gives up two per match (18th in league).
  • Queretaro FC scores 0.8 goals per match (14th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL concedes 0.6 per game (first in league).
  • Tigres UANL has a goal differential of +4 for the season, second in the league.
  • Queretaro FC's goal differential is -6, which ranks 18th in the league.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 1-0

Home

7/23/2022

Atlas FC

W 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

FC Juarez

W 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

8/7/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

8/14/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

8/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

Queretaro FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

FC Juarez

D 1-1

Away

7/21/2022

CF Monterrey

L 3-0

Home

7/27/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 2-2

Home

7/30/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

8/4/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

8/11/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

8/16/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Querétaro

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

