How to Toronto FC at New England Revolution

Toronto FC's new Italian duo looks to stay hot against the Revolution in Foxborough on Saturday night.

With the Revolution winless over their last five games to fall out of the current playoff table, New England hosts Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium for an Eastern Conference clash on Saturday.

How to Watch Toronto FC at New England Revolution Today

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WBZ-TV – Boston, MA)

New England has fallen down the table in the Eastern Conference due to its winless streak and is now in 10th place with 26 points, two points behind Cincinnati for the final playoff spot in the East. Toronto, on the other hand, is trying to climb out of the basement with 22 points.

Although the Revolution failed to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw against Columbus, the star of the game was Revs goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Petrovic made six saves to keep the Revolution even and earn them a point in a game that the Crew held a 17-5 shot advantage.

As for Toronto, it played arguably its best game of the season with a 4-0 route against visiting Charlotte FC on Saturday. Toronto’s new Italian duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne made a splash in their MLS debuts. Bernardeschi tallied a goal and an assist, while Insigne had an assist. Michael Bradley also scored twice to help Toronto to a win.

Toronto looks to build off its victory over Charlotte when it heads to Gillette Stadium to face the Revolution on Saturday.

