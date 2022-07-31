CA Platense vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

Argentine Primera División action on Sunday includes CA Platense facing Barracas Central. The two teams will hit the pitch at 12:00 PM ET from Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Platense is currently seventh in the league table, with 17 points. Barracas Central is 21st, with 12.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Barracas Central

Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez

CA Platense and Barracas Central Stats

CA Platense is scoring 1.1 goals per match (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is conceding 1.6 per game (22nd in league).

Barracas Central scores 1.3 goals per game (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).

CA Platense's goal differential is +3, which ranks seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Barracas Central is 21st in the league at -3.

CA Platense Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Arsenal D 1-1 Away 7/19/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE W 2-0 Home 7/24/2022 CA Tigre L 3-0 Away 7/31/2022 Barracas Central - Home 8/6/2022 Boca Juniors - Away 8/12/2022 CA Banfield - Home 8/16/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Away

Barracas Central Schedule