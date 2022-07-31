CA Platense vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Sunday includes CA Platense facing Barracas Central. The two teams will hit the pitch at 12:00 PM ET from Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Platense is currently seventh in the league table, with 17 points. Barracas Central is 21st, with 12.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Barracas Central

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
CA Platense and Barracas Central Stats

  • CA Platense is scoring 1.1 goals per match (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is conceding 1.6 per game (22nd in league).
  • Barracas Central scores 1.3 goals per game (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).
  • CA Platense's goal differential is +3, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Barracas Central is 21st in the league at -3.

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Away

7/19/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 2-0

Home

7/24/2022

CA Tigre

L 3-0

Away

7/31/2022

Barracas Central

-

Home

8/6/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

8/12/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

8/16/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Away

Barracas Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 3-1

Home

7/20/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

L 3-1

Away

7/26/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

8/6/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

8/13/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

8/17/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Platense vs. Barracas Central

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
