CA Platense vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Sunday includes CA Platense facing Barracas Central. The two teams will hit the pitch at 12:00 PM ET from Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Platense is currently seventh in the league table, with 17 points. Barracas Central is 21st, with 12.
How to Watch CA Platense vs. Barracas Central
- Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
CA Platense and Barracas Central Stats
- CA Platense is scoring 1.1 goals per match (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and Barracas Central is conceding 1.6 per game (22nd in league).
- Barracas Central scores 1.3 goals per game (eighth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 0.8 per match (fourth in league).
- CA Platense's goal differential is +3, which ranks seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Barracas Central is 21st in the league at -3.
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Away
7/19/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 2-0
Home
7/24/2022
CA Tigre
L 3-0
Away
7/31/2022
Barracas Central
-
Home
8/6/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
8/12/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
8/16/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Away
Barracas Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 3-1
Home
7/20/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
L 3-1
Away
7/26/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
8/6/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
8/13/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
8/17/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home