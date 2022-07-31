Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente hosts Mazatlan FC in Liga MX at Estadio Caliente on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will battle at 10:05 PM ET, airing on ESPN. With seven points, Club Tijuana de Caliente is currently eighth in the league table. Mazatlan FC has three points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio Caliente

Estadio Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente and Mazatlan FC Stats

Club Tijuana de Caliente is 11th in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 5 matches), and Mazatlan FC is 15th in goals conceded (eight in 5).

Mazatlan FC scores one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente gives up one per match (sixth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is eighth in the league at 0.

Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -3, 16th in the league.

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Tigres UANL L 1-0 Away 7/23/2022 CF America W 2-0 Home 7/26/2022 Atlas FC W 2-1 Away 7/30/2022 Mazatlan FC - Home 8/7/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Away 8/12/2022 Puebla FC - Home 8/17/2022 Cruz Azul - Away

Mazatlan FC Schedule