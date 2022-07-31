Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Tijuana de Caliente hosts Mazatlan FC in Liga MX at Estadio Caliente on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will battle at 10:05 PM ET, airing on ESPN. With seven points, Club Tijuana de Caliente is currently eighth in the league table. Mazatlan FC has three points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Estadio Caliente
Club Tijuana de Caliente and Mazatlan FC Stats

  • Club Tijuana de Caliente is 11th in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 5 matches), and Mazatlan FC is 15th in goals conceded (eight in 5).
  • Mazatlan FC scores one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente gives up one per match (sixth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is eighth in the league at 0.
  • Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -3, 16th in the league.

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Away

7/23/2022

CF America

W 2-0

Home

7/26/2022

Atlas FC

W 2-1

Away

7/30/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

8/7/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

8/12/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

8/17/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

Mazatlan FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/18/2022

CF Pachuca

D 1-1

Away

7/22/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 1-1

Home

7/27/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 1-1

Away

7/30/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

8/5/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

8/13/2022

Club Leon

-

Away

8/16/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Tijuana vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
