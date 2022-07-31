Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Club Tijuana de Caliente hosts Mazatlan FC in Liga MX at Estadio Caliente on Saturday, July 30. The two teams will battle at 10:05 PM ET, airing on ESPN. With seven points, Club Tijuana de Caliente is currently eighth in the league table. Mazatlan FC has three points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Mazatlan FC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio Caliente
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Club Tijuana de Caliente and Mazatlan FC Stats
- Club Tijuana de Caliente is 11th in Liga MX in goals scored (five in 5 matches), and Mazatlan FC is 15th in goals conceded (eight in 5).
- Mazatlan FC scores one goal per game (11th in Liga MX), and Club Tijuana de Caliente gives up one per match (sixth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente is eighth in the league at 0.
- Mazatlan FC's goal differential is -3, 16th in the league.
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Away
7/23/2022
CF America
W 2-0
Home
7/26/2022
Atlas FC
W 2-1
Away
7/30/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
8/7/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
8/12/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
8/17/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
Mazatlan FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/18/2022
CF Pachuca
D 1-1
Away
7/22/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 1-1
Home
7/27/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 1-1
Away
7/30/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
8/5/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
8/13/2022
Club Leon
-
Away
8/16/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
How To Watch
July
30
2022
Tijuana vs. Mazatlán FC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)