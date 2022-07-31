DC United vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; CF Montr al defender Joel Waterman (16) and D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) leap to head the ball in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature DC United against Orlando City SC, with action getting underway from Audi Field at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. DC United is 28th overall in the league in points, with 18. Orlando City SC is 13th, with 30.

How to Watch DC United vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

DC United and Orlando City SC Stats

  • DC United is 21st in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Orlando City SC is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
  • Orlando City SC is 21st in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and DC United is 27th defensively (2.2 conceded per game).
  • DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -17.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -5, 19th in the league.

DC United Key Players

  • DC United is led by Ola Kamara, who has seven goals (on 14 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Taxiarchis Fountas has six goals in 12 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on DC United.
  • Michael Estrada has three assists in 17 games -- tops on DC United, and 46th in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

D 2-2

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-0

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/6/2022

New York

-

Home

8/13/2022

New England

-

Away

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Colorado

D 1-1

Away

7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 1-1

Away

7/23/2022

Philadelphia

L 1-0

Home

7/31/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/6/2022

New England

-

Home

8/13/2022

New York

-

Away

8/21/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Orlando City SC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
