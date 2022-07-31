DC United vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; CF Montr al defender Joel Waterman (16) and D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) leap to head the ball in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature DC United against Orlando City SC, with action getting underway from Audi Field at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. DC United is 28th overall in the league in points, with 18. Orlando City SC is 13th, with 30.

How to Watch DC United vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday, July 31, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Orlando City SC Stats

DC United is 21st in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Orlando City SC is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).

Orlando City SC is 21st in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and DC United is 27th defensively (2.2 conceded per game).

DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -17.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -5, 19th in the league.

DC United Key Players

DC United is led by Ola Kamara, who has seven goals (on 14 shots) in 18 league games.

Taxiarchis Fountas has six goals in 12 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on DC United.

Michael Estrada has three assists in 17 games -- tops on DC United, and 46th in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Columbus D 2-2 Home 7/16/2022 Minnesota United FC L 2-0 Away 7/23/2022 Montreal L 2-1 Home 7/31/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 8/3/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 8/6/2022 New York - Home 8/13/2022 New England - Away

Orlando City SC Schedule