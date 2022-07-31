DC United vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

How to Watch DC United vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will feature DC United against Orlando City SC, with action getting underway from Audi Field at 5:00 PM ET on FOX. DC United is 28th overall in the league in points, with 18. Orlando City SC is 13th, with 30.
How to Watch DC United vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Audi Field
DC United and Orlando City SC Stats
- DC United is 21st in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Orlando City SC is 15th defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
- Orlando City SC is 21st in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per game), and DC United is 27th defensively (2.2 conceded per game).
- DC United is 27th in the league in goal differential at -17.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is -5, 19th in the league.
DC United Key Players
- DC United is led by Ola Kamara, who has seven goals (on 14 shots) in 18 league games.
- Taxiarchis Fountas has six goals in 12 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on DC United.
- Michael Estrada has three assists in 17 games -- tops on DC United, and 46th in the league.
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
D 2-2
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-0
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/6/2022
New York
-
Home
8/13/2022
New England
-
Away
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Colorado
D 1-1
Away
7/17/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 1-1
Away
7/23/2022
Philadelphia
L 1-0
Home
7/31/2022
DC United
-
Away
8/6/2022
New England
-
Home
8/13/2022
New York
-
Away
8/21/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
