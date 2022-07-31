FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Wednesday, FC Juarez and Atletico San Luis will meet in Liga MX action. The clubs will square off at 8:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. FC Juarez is 11th in the league, with six points. Atletico San Luis is 12th, with five.
How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
FC Juarez and Atletico San Luis Stats
- FC Juarez has scored four goals in 6 games (14th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded four in 5 (second in league).
- Atletico San Luis is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.6 goals per game), and FC Juarez is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is eighth in the league at 0.
- Atletico San Luis has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/22/2022
Necaxa
L 1-0
Away
7/26/2022
Tigres UANL
L 1-0
Home
7/29/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
D 1-1
Home
8/3/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
8/6/2022
CF America
-
Away
8/12/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
8/16/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
CF Monterrey
L 1-0
Home
7/22/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Away
7/26/2022
Cruz Azul
D 0-0
Home
8/3/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
8/7/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
8/11/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
