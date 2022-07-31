FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

On Wednesday, FC Juarez and Atletico San Luis will meet in Liga MX action. The clubs will square off at 8:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. FC Juarez is 11th in the league, with six points. Atletico San Luis is 12th, with five.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis

Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juarez and Atletico San Luis Stats

FC Juarez has scored four goals in 6 games (14th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded four in 5 (second in league).

Atletico San Luis is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.6 goals per game), and FC Juarez is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is eighth in the league at 0.

Atletico San Luis has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.

FC Juarez Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/22/2022 Necaxa L 1-0 Away 7/26/2022 Tigres UANL L 1-0 Home 7/29/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC D 1-1 Home 8/3/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home 8/6/2022 CF America - Away 8/12/2022 CF Pachuca - Home 8/16/2022 Atlas FC - Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule