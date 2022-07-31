FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday, FC Juarez and Atletico San Luis will meet in Liga MX action. The clubs will square off at 8:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. FC Juarez is 11th in the league, with six points. Atletico San Luis is 12th, with five.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Atletico San Luis

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

FC Juarez and Atletico San Luis Stats

  • FC Juarez has scored four goals in 6 games (14th in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded four in 5 (second in league).
  • Atletico San Luis is 16th in Liga MX offensively (0.6 goals per game), and FC Juarez is second defensively (0.7 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Juarez is eighth in the league at 0.
  • Atletico San Luis has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/22/2022

Necaxa

L 1-0

Away

7/26/2022

Tigres UANL

L 1-0

Home

7/29/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

D 1-1

Home

8/3/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

8/6/2022

CF America

-

Away

8/12/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

8/16/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

CF Monterrey

L 1-0

Home

7/22/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Away

7/26/2022

Cruz Azul

D 0-0

Home

8/3/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

8/7/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

8/11/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Juárez vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

