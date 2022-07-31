The teams with the two longest unbeaten streaks in the Canadian Premier League go head-to-head, with Forge FC taking on Atletico Ottawa Sunday night.

Over the last few weeks, no teams have been hotter than Forge FC and Atletico Ottawa. The two sides put their respective unbeaten streaks on the line Sunday night when they square off to end this week of CPL action.

How to Watch Forge FC vs. Atletico Ottawa Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Forge has won four matches in a row, with three of those four coming by multiple goal margins. That run has its record at 9-2-4 on the season.

Elite goal scoring has got Forge to this point. The club is averaging 2.20 goals per match through 15 matches, while the next closest team is Cavalry FC at 1.65 goals per match.

The last team to beat Forge was Atletico, who grabbed a 1-0 win on July 3. That was the second match of what has turned into a five-match unbeaten streak. Ottawa is now 8-5-3 on the season.

It's not surprising that the last meeting and the one before it (a 1-1 draw) were so low scoring. These have been the two best defensive teams in the league. Forge has surrendered a league-low 0.93 goals per match, while Ottawa is just off its pace at 0.94.

