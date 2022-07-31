Skip to main content

How to Watch León vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

León and América meet at León Stadium on Sunday in Liga MX regular season action.

León Stadium will host the battle between León and América on Sunday on the sixth matchday of the apertura 2022 regular season.

How to Watch León vs. América today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUPB - Odessa-Midland)

Live stream León vs. América on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

León kicked off its apertura 2022 regular season campaign with a 2-1 win over Atlético San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Federico Martínez and Lucas Di Yorio scored the goals in the win.

La Fiera then went on to draw its next three matches in a row in Liga MX action. The first was a 3-3 finish against Pumas at home, followed by a 1-1 tie at Puebla and a scoreless draw at Omnilife Stadium against Guadalajara.

América, meanwhile, started its season with a scoreless draw at home against back-to-back reigning champion Atlas. Then, Las Águilas lost 3-2 to Monterrey on the second matchday of the apertura 2022 tournament. The club then secured its first win of the season, a 1-0 finish over Toluca on July 13. Richard Sánchez put the ball in the back of the net in the 93rd minute of the match to secure all three points for the club from Mexico City.

