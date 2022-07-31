Skip to main content

How to Orlando City SC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando City returns to MLS action against D.C. United at Audi Field on Sunday in this exciting soccer matchup.

After routing the Red Bulls to advance to the U.S. Open Cup Final earlier this week, Orlando City returns to MLS action in the nation’s capital against D.C. United at Audi Field on Sunday.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at D.C. United Today

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Orlando City SC at D.C. United on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Along with a run to the final in the U.S. Open Cup, Orlando City is squarely in the playoff hunt in the Eastern Conference with 30 points this season. Orlando is currently in fifth place in the East with eight wins and six draws. D.C. United, on the other hand, has an MLS-worst 18 points this season and only five wins this season.

Orlando City lit up the scoreboard with five second-half goals to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Red Bulls at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday night to earn a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final. Cesar Araujo scored twice for Orlando, who will face the winner of the other semifinal between the Sacramento Republic and Sporting Kansas City.

As for D.C. United, it dropped its last game in a 2-1 loss to Montreal in MLS action. Montreal’s Romell Quioto scored twice in the first half to lead the way for the visitors. United’s Steve Birnbaum scored in the 56th minute to cut the lead in half but that is as close as the home side would get last Saturday night.

Orlando City now turns its attention back to MLS action when it faces D.C. United at Audi Field on Sunday.

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Orlando City SC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
