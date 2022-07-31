Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain and FC Nantes will square off in the Champions Trophy tournament Sunday.

Playing in the annual Champions Trophy tournament which features the champion of Ligue 1 and the winner of Coupe De France are Paris Saint-Germain and FC Nantes. PSG won Ligue 1 by 15 points over second place Marseille. FC Nantes entered the match by winning the Coupe de France. PSG was knocked out of that same tournament when the club lost to OGC Nice in a shootout.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. FC Nantes Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. FC Nantes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leading up to this match, Nantes has played in three club friendly games. The latest match was a 1-0 loss to Stade Rennais where the lone goal was given up in the 49th minute.

This match will be the first official match for PSG manager Christophe Faltier. Missing from the match will be Mbappe as he is serving a one-match yellow card suspension. Also making his debut for PSG is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG’s latest match was a club friendly against Urawa Red Diamonds where the club won 6-2. Scoring in the match were Pablo Sarabia, Lionel Messi, Nuno Mendes, Mbappé and Neymar twice.

Last season the two clubs met twice and the clubs split the matches each one winning once by a score of 3-1. 

