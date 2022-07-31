Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Puebla FC and Atletico San Luis will meet at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on July 30 at 10:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Puebla FC has eight points, and is fifth in the league table. Atletico San Luis has five points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc
Puebla FC and Atletico San Luis Stats
- Puebla FC is third in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Atletico San Luis is second defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
- Atletico San Luis is 16th in Liga MX in goals scored (three in 5 games), and Puebla FC is 10th in goals conceded (six in 5).
- Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is fourth in the league.
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 11th in the league.
Puebla FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/15/2022
Club Leon
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
Cruz Azul
D 2-2
Away
7/26/2022
CF Monterrey
L 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
8/2/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Away
8/5/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
8/12/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Away
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
CF Monterrey
L 1-0
Home
7/22/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Away
7/26/2022
Cruz Azul
D 0-0
Home
7/30/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
8/3/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
8/7/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
8/11/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
