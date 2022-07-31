Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Puebla FC and Atletico San Luis will meet at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on July 30 at 10:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Puebla FC has eight points, and is fifth in the league table. Atletico San Luis has five points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Puebla FC and Atletico San Luis Stats

Puebla FC is third in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Atletico San Luis is second defensively (0.8 conceded per game).

Atletico San Luis is 16th in Liga MX in goals scored (three in 5 games), and Puebla FC is 10th in goals conceded (six in 5).

Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is fourth in the league.

Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 11th in the league.

Puebla FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/15/2022 Club Leon D 1-1 Home 7/23/2022 Cruz Azul D 2-2 Away 7/26/2022 CF Monterrey L 1-0 Away 7/30/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home 8/2/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Away 8/5/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 8/12/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule