Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla FC and Atletico San Luis will meet at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Saturday for a matchup in Liga MX. The contest will kick off on July 30 at 10:05 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. Puebla FC has eight points, and is fifth in the league table. Atletico San Luis has five points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Puebla FC vs. Atletico San Luis

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Cuauhtemoc
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Puebla FC and Atletico San Luis Stats

  • Puebla FC is third in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Atletico San Luis is second defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
  • Atletico San Luis is 16th in Liga MX in goals scored (three in 5 games), and Puebla FC is 10th in goals conceded (six in 5).
  • Puebla FC's goal differential (+2) is fourth in the league.
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential (-1) is 11th in the league.

Puebla FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/15/2022

Club Leon

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

Cruz Azul

D 2-2

Away

7/26/2022

CF Monterrey

L 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

8/2/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Away

8/5/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

8/12/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

CF Monterrey

L 1-0

Home

7/22/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Away

7/26/2022

Cruz Azul

D 0-0

Home

7/30/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

8/3/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

8/7/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

8/11/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Puebla vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
