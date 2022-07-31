Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Tigre will meet at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron on Sunday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The game will kick off on July 31 at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. Racing Club Avellaneda currently has 18 points, and is fourth in the league table. CA Tigre has 12 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre

Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday, July 31, 2022 Match Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron

Estadio Juan Domingo Peron Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Tigre Stats

Racing Club Avellaneda is scoring 1.6 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Tigre is conceding 1.4 per game (19th in league).

CA Tigre is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (14 in 10 matches), and Racing Club Avellaneda is fourth in goals conceded (eight in 10).

In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is second in the league at +8.

CA Tigre is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Newell's Old Boys D 0-0 Away 7/19/2022 Arsenal D 1-1 Home 7/23/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE W 3-1 Away 7/31/2022 CA Tigre - Home 8/6/2022 Barracas Central - Away 8/14/2022 Boca Juniors - Home 8/18/2022 CA Banfield - Away

CA Tigre Schedule