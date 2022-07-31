Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Tigre will meet at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron on Sunday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The game will kick off on July 31 at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. Racing Club Avellaneda currently has 18 points, and is fourth in the league table. CA Tigre has 12 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre
- Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
- Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Tigre Stats
- Racing Club Avellaneda is scoring 1.6 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Tigre is conceding 1.4 per game (19th in league).
- CA Tigre is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (14 in 10 matches), and Racing Club Avellaneda is fourth in goals conceded (eight in 10).
- In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is second in the league at +8.
- CA Tigre is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.
Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Newell's Old Boys
D 0-0
Away
7/19/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
W 3-1
Away
7/31/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home
8/6/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
8/14/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Home
8/18/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
CA Tigre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
W 2-1
Home
7/20/2022
CA Patronato Parana
L 1-0
Away
7/24/2022
CA Platense
W 3-0
Home
7/31/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
8/8/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
8/13/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
8/17/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home