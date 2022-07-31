Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Tigre will meet at Estadio Juan Domingo Peron on Sunday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The game will kick off on July 31 at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. Racing Club Avellaneda currently has 18 points, and is fourth in the league table. CA Tigre has 12 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Juan Domingo Peron
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Racing Club Avellaneda and CA Tigre Stats

  • Racing Club Avellaneda is scoring 1.6 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Tigre is conceding 1.4 per game (19th in league).
  • CA Tigre is seventh in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (14 in 10 matches), and Racing Club Avellaneda is fourth in goals conceded (eight in 10).
  • In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is second in the league at +8.
  • CA Tigre is 14th in the league in goal differential at 0.

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Newell's Old Boys

D 0-0

Away

7/19/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

W 3-1

Away

7/31/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

8/6/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

8/14/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Home

8/18/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

CA Tigre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

W 2-1

Home

7/20/2022

CA Patronato Parana

L 1-0

Away

7/24/2022

CA Platense

W 3-0

Home

7/31/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

8/8/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

8/13/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

8/17/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Racing vs. Tigre

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Racing Club Avellaneda vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

