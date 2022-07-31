San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

Jul 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) battles for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira (38) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF is set to meet San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, August 3 in MLS. The game at Paypal Park starts at 10:30 PM ET on CBS. San Jose is 26th overall in the league in points, with 22. Inter Miami CF is 21st, with 26.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Inter Miami CF Stats

San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.7 per match (21st in league).

Inter Miami CF is 21st in MLS in goals scored (26 in 22 matches), and San Jose is 27th in goals allowed (43 in 21).

San Jose has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 22nd in the league.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -11, which is 25th in the league.

San Jose Key Players

Jeremy Ebobisse has 11 goals in 21 games -- tops on San Jose, and sixth in the league.

Cristian Espinoza is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 21 league games.

San Jose's leader in assists is Jamiro Monteiro, who has five (on 33 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Houston L 2-1 Home 7/23/2022 Portland L 2-1 Away 8/3/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 8/6/2022 Austin FC - Away 8/13/2022 FC Dallas - Away 8/20/2022 LAFC - Home

