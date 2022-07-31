San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF is set to meet San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, August 3 in MLS. The game at Paypal Park starts at 10:30 PM ET on CBS. San Jose is 26th overall in the league in points, with 22. Inter Miami CF is 21st, with 26.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Inter Miami CF Stats
- San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.7 per match (21st in league).
- Inter Miami CF is 21st in MLS in goals scored (26 in 22 matches), and San Jose is 27th in goals allowed (43 in 21).
- San Jose has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 22nd in the league.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -11, which is 25th in the league.
San Jose Key Players
- Jeremy Ebobisse has 11 goals in 21 games -- tops on San Jose, and sixth in the league.
- Cristian Espinoza is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 21 league games.
- San Jose's leader in assists is Jamiro Monteiro, who has five (on 33 chances created) in 19 league appearances.
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
L 2-1
Home
7/23/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
8/3/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
8/6/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/13/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
8/20/2022
LAFC
-
Home
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Charlotte FC
W 3-2
Home
7/23/2022
NYCFC
L 2-0
Away
7/30/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 4-4
Home
8/3/2022
San Jose
-
Away
8/6/2022
Montreal
-
Away
8/13/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
8/20/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
