San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) battles for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira (38) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF is set to meet San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, August 3 in MLS. The game at Paypal Park starts at 10:30 PM ET on CBS. San Jose is 26th overall in the league in points, with 22. Inter Miami CF is 21st, with 26.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

San Jose and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • San Jose is scoring 1.6 goals per game (ninth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.7 per match (21st in league).
  • Inter Miami CF is 21st in MLS in goals scored (26 in 22 matches), and San Jose is 27th in goals allowed (43 in 21).
  • San Jose has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 22nd in the league.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -11, which is 25th in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  • Jeremy Ebobisse has 11 goals in 21 games -- tops on San Jose, and sixth in the league.
  • Cristian Espinoza is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with five goals in 21 league games.
  • San Jose's leader in assists is Jamiro Monteiro, who has five (on 33 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

L 2-1

Home

7/23/2022

Portland

L 2-1

Away

8/3/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

8/6/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/13/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

8/20/2022

LAFC

-

Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Charlotte FC

W 3-2

Home

7/23/2022

NYCFC

L 2-0

Away

7/30/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 4-4

Home

8/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

8/6/2022

Montreal

-

Away

8/13/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

8/20/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Inter Miami CF at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) battles for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira (38) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
