San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see Real Salt Lake face off against San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. San Jose is currently 26th overall in the league in points, with 22. Real Salt Lake is eighth, with 33.
- Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Real Salt Lake Stats
- San Jose has scored 34 goals in 21 games (seventh in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has given up 27 in 22 (seventh in league).
- Real Salt Lake is 17th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and San Jose is 27th defensively (2.0 allowed per game).
- San Jose has a goal differential of -9 on the season, 23rd in the league.
- Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 12th in the league.
San Jose Key Players
- San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has 11 goals (on 44 shots) in 21 league games.
- Cristian Espinoza has five goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on San Jose.
- San Jose's leader in assists is Espinoza, who has five (on 35 chances created) in 21 league appearances.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
L 2-1
Home
7/23/2022
Portland
L 2-1
Away
7/30/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
8/3/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
8/6/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
8/13/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/13/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 3-0
Home
7/23/2022
FC Dallas
L 1-0
Home
7/30/2022
San Jose
-
Away
8/6/2022
LAFC
-
Home
8/14/2022
Seattle
-
Away
8/20/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
