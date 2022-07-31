San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) looks to shoot against FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (6) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see Real Salt Lake face off against San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. San Jose is currently 26th overall in the league in points, with 22. Real Salt Lake is eighth, with 33.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake

Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Real Salt Lake Stats

San Jose has scored 34 goals in 21 games (seventh in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has given up 27 in 22 (seventh in league).

Real Salt Lake is 17th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and San Jose is 27th defensively (2.0 allowed per game).

San Jose has a goal differential of -9 on the season, 23rd in the league.

Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 12th in the league.

San Jose Key Players

San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has 11 goals (on 44 shots) in 21 league games.

Cristian Espinoza has five goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on San Jose.

San Jose's leader in assists is Espinoza, who has five (on 35 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/13/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Houston L 2-1 Home 7/23/2022 Portland L 2-1 Away 7/30/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 8/3/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 8/6/2022 Austin FC - Away 8/13/2022 FC Dallas - Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule