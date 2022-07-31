San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 23, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) looks to shoot against FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (6) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's schedule in MLS will see Real Salt Lake face off against San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park gets underway at 10:00 PM ET. San Jose is currently 26th overall in the league in points, with 22. Real Salt Lake is eighth, with 33.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

San Jose and Real Salt Lake Stats

  • San Jose has scored 34 goals in 21 games (seventh in MLS), and Real Salt Lake has given up 27 in 22 (seventh in league).
  • Real Salt Lake is 17th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and San Jose is 27th defensively (2.0 allowed per game).
  • San Jose has a goal differential of -9 on the season, 23rd in the league.
  • Real Salt Lake has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 12th in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  • San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has 11 goals (on 44 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Cristian Espinoza has five goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on San Jose.
  • San Jose's leader in assists is Espinoza, who has five (on 35 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

L 2-1

Home

7/23/2022

Portland

L 2-1

Away

7/30/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

8/3/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

8/6/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

8/13/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

Real Salt Lake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 3-0

Home

7/23/2022

FC Dallas

L 1-0

Home

7/30/2022

San Jose

-

Away

8/6/2022

LAFC

-

Home

8/14/2022

Seattle

-

Away

8/20/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Real Salt Lake at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

