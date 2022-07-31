Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

Jul 30, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) kicks the ball against the Los Angeles Galaxy in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's schedule in MLS will see FC Dallas take on Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field starts at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 15th overall in the league in points, with 29. FC Dallas is eighth, with 35.

How to Watch Seattle vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and FC Dallas Stats

Seattle scores 1.3 goals per game (15th in MLS), and FC Dallas gives up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

FC Dallas is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per match (seventh in league).

Seattle has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is 10th in the league.

FC Dallas' goal differential is +8, which is sixth in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.

Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in nine appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Seattle.

Seattle's leader in assists is Nicolas Lodeiro, who has four (on 24 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/16/2022 Chicago L 1-0 Away 7/23/2022 Colorado W 2-1 Home 7/29/2022 LAFC L 2-1 Away 8/2/2022 FC Dallas - Home 8/6/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 8/14/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 8/19/2022 Los Angeles - Away

FC Dallas Schedule