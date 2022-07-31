Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) kicks the ball against the Los Angeles Galaxy in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's schedule in MLS will see FC Dallas take on Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field starts at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 15th overall in the league in points, with 29. FC Dallas is eighth, with 35.

How to Watch Seattle vs. FC Dallas

  • Match Day: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and FC Dallas Stats

  • Seattle scores 1.3 goals per game (15th in MLS), and FC Dallas gives up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • FC Dallas is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per match (seventh in league).
  • Seattle has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is 10th in the league.
  • FC Dallas' goal differential is +8, which is sixth in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in nine appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Seattle.
  • Seattle's leader in assists is Nicolas Lodeiro, who has four (on 24 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

7/23/2022

Colorado

W 2-1

Home

7/29/2022

LAFC

L 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

8/6/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

8/14/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

8/19/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Austin FC

D 1-1

Home

7/23/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 1-0

Away

7/30/2022

Los Angeles

W 1-0

Home

8/2/2022

Seattle

-

Away

8/6/2022

Portland

-

Away

8/13/2022

San Jose

-

Home

8/17/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

How To Watch

August
2
2022

FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
