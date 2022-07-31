Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's schedule in MLS will see FC Dallas take on Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field starts at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 15th overall in the league in points, with 29. FC Dallas is eighth, with 35.
How to Watch Seattle vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and FC Dallas Stats
- Seattle scores 1.3 goals per game (15th in MLS), and FC Dallas gives up 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- FC Dallas is scoring 1.4 goals per game (11th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per match (seventh in league).
- Seattle has a goal differential of +2 for the season, which is 10th in the league.
- FC Dallas' goal differential is +8, which is sixth in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has six goals (on 19 shots) in 18 league games.
- Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in nine appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Seattle.
- Seattle's leader in assists is Nicolas Lodeiro, who has four (on 24 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
FC Dallas Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
W 2-1
Home
7/29/2022
LAFC
L 2-1
Away
8/2/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
8/6/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
8/14/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
8/19/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Austin FC
D 1-1
Home
7/23/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 1-0
Away
7/30/2022
Los Angeles
W 1-0
Home
8/2/2022
Seattle
-
Away
8/6/2022
Portland
-
Away
8/13/2022
San Jose
-
Home
8/17/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
