England will look to capture the UEFA Women's EURO trophy on home soil when it takes on Germany on Sunday.

Host nation England looks to create a reason for the crowd to celebrate. The two teams playing in the final had to win five matches to make it to the championship game. On their way to the final both England and Germany won all but one match with a shutout. In the tournament, England has outscored their opponents 20-1 and Germany 13-1.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Final: England vs. Germany Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The latest match for England was a 4-0 victory over Sweden. England had four different players score in the match. Bethany Mead (34’), Lucy Bronze (48’), Alessia Russo (68’) and Francesca Kirby (76’) found the back of the net to get the team to the final. Earning the clean sheet for England was keeper, Mary Earps.

The latest match for Germany was a 2-1 victory over France. Germany struck first with a goal at the 40' marl by Alexandra Popp. Four minutes later, Germany gave up an own goal by Merle Frohms. The match remained tied until the 76th minute when Alexandra Popp scored her second goal of the match to lead Germany to victory.

The last meeting between these two nations was in February in the Arnold Clark Cup where England won 3-1.

