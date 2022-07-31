Skip to main content

How to Watch AC Milan in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

After winning Serie A last season, how will AC Milan follow up that performance?

AC Milan won the Serie A title last season, finishing with 86 points. That put the team two points ahead of crosstown rival Inter Milan at the top of the league table.

Watch AC Milan in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

That win put AC Milan back atop the league for the first time since the 2010-11 season. With Juventus dominating much of the past decade, AC Milan fell off, finishing as low as 10th. But with back-to-back top two finishes, it looks like the down period for the club might be over.

Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leão shared the AC Milan lead in goals scored last season with 11 apiece. Both players return this season, while the team added Alessandro Florenzi, Divock Origi and Junior Messias this offseason to bolster the roster.

AC Milan games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

