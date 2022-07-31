Skip to main content

How to Watch Empoli in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Empoli looks to improve on last season's 14th-place finish in Serie A.

Last season, Empoli finished the Serie A season in 14th place, finishing with 10 wins in 38 matches. The team wasn't in danger of relegation, with an 11-point cushion over 18th, but it also never really felt in contention for a finish in the top half of the league, as the team was nine points behind 10th.

Watch Empoli in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Last season, Andrea Pinamonti led Empoli in goals scored with 13, but Empoli will have to make do without Pinamonti this season, as he returns to Inter Milan, who had loaned him to Empoli last season.

The team will look to some new additions, including Liberato Cacace and Peter Stojanovic, to bolster the team, but Empoli could find itself in a tough spot this season. There's a reason that this team's longest streak in Serie A ever is just three consecutive seasons, as this team has historically not been able to build on its promotions to the top flight.

Empoli games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

