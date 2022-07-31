How to Watch Fiorentina in Canada All Season Long

Coming off its best finish since 2016, can Fiorentina keep improving this season?

Last season, Fiorentina finished seventh in Serie A, the team's best finish since the 2015-16 campaign when the team finished fifth. After three consecutive finishes of 10th or worse, was last year a sign that Fiorentina has pulled things together?

Dušan Vlahović led Fiorentina in goals scored last year, putting up 17 of them. But the 22-year-old Serbian only played half of last season with the club, as he signed with Juventus in January. The team's offense struggled after that, and Fiorentina ended the season with five losses in the team's final seven matches.

The team's big addition this offseason was right-back Dodo from the Ukrainian Premier League, plus Juventus defensive midfielder Rolando Mandragora. The team also added Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic. The team lost right winger Federico Chiesa to Juventus.

