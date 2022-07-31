Skip to main content

How to Watch Fiorentina in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Coming off its best finish since 2016, can Fiorentina keep improving this season?

Last season, Fiorentina finished seventh in Serie A, the team's best finish since the 2015-16 campaign when the team finished fifth. After three consecutive finishes of 10th or worse, was last year a sign that Fiorentina has pulled things together?

Watch Fiorentina in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Dušan Vlahović led Fiorentina in goals scored last year, putting up 17 of them. But the 22-year-old Serbian only played half of last season with the club, as he signed with Juventus in January. The team's offense struggled after that, and Fiorentina ended the season with five losses in the team's final seven matches.

The team's big addition this offseason was right-back Dodo from the Ukrainian Premier League, plus Juventus defensive midfielder Rolando Mandragora. The team also added Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic. The team lost right winger Federico Chiesa to Juventus.

Fiorentina games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fiorentina Sassuolo
Soccer

How to Watch Fiorentina in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carterjust now
Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Jul 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first basemen Michael Chavis (3) runs to first base for the out during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) scores a run on Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) (not pictured) RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) scores a run on Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) (not pictured) RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
empoli
Soccer

How to Watch Empoli in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter22 minutes ago
USATSI_18773771
WNBA

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

By Kristofer Habbas25 minutes ago
USATSI_18790352
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Platense vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago