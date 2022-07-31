How to Watch Hellas Verona in Canada All Season Long

Since returning to Serie A for the 2019-20 campaign, Hellas Verona has had three finishes in the top half of the league table. After bouncing back and forth between Serie A and Serie B in the 2010s, the future now looks fairly bright for Hellas Verona.

Last season, Giovanni Simeone led the team in goals with 17. The 27-year-old Argentinian striker is back this year, and instead of being on loan like he was last year, he's now on a permanent deal with the club.

The team added forward Thomas Henry this offseason, a 27-year-old French striker who comes over from Venezia. Henry's nine goals last season led Venezia, but with the team dropping down to Serie B, it made sense for Henry to move to Verona and stay in the top flight.

Hellas Verona games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network.

