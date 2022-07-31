Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Milan in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

After finishing second in Serie A last season, can Inter Milan get to the top this season?

After going nearly a decade without a top two finish in Serie A, Inter Milan has gotten back on track over the past three seasons, finishing second, first and then second again last year.

Watch Inter Milan in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Last season, Inter Milan finished behind only crosstown rivals AC Milan, with two points separating the two teams in the standings. AC Milan finished with 86 points, while Inter Milan was just back of them with 84.

Last season, Lautaro Martínez led Inter with 21 goals. He now has 58 goals since joining the team in 2018. The team also brings back Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea. Lukaku previously played for Inter, signing a club-record deal in 2019. He moved to Chelsea in 2021, but was loaned back to Inter for this season.

Inter Milan games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

