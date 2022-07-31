Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Can Juventus make it back to the top of Serie A this season?

After winning Serie A for nine consecutive seasons, Juventus fell to fourth in the 2020-21 campaign, then followed that up last year with another fourth-place finish. Can the team get back to the top and resume its dynasty?

Watch Juventus in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Juventus has been the best Serie A team this century, and even its one-year relegation to Serie B in 2006 due to the Calciopoli Scandal didn't keep the team from dominating Italian football. But have the Milan teams overtaken Juventus?

For Juventus to get back on top, the offense will need to pick it up. Last year, the team scored just 57 goals, which ranked 11th in the league. The addition of Paul Pogba was expected to help with that, but he'll miss the first two months of the season with a meniscus injury.

Juventus games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

