How to Watch Juventus in Canada All Season Long

Can Juventus make it back to the top of Serie A this season?

After winning Serie A for nine consecutive seasons, Juventus fell to fourth in the 2020-21 campaign, then followed that up last year with another fourth-place finish. Can the team get back to the top and resume its dynasty?

Juventus has been the best Serie A team this century, and even its one-year relegation to Serie B in 2006 due to the Calciopoli Scandal didn't keep the team from dominating Italian football. But have the Milan teams overtaken Juventus?

For Juventus to get back on top, the offense will need to pick it up. Last year, the team scored just 57 goals, which ranked 11th in the league. The addition of Paul Pogba was expected to help with that, but he'll miss the first two months of the season with a meniscus injury.

