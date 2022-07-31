How to Watch Lazio in Canada All Season Long

Last season, Lazio finished fifth in Serie A, winning 18 of the team's 38 matches and finishing with 64 points. It was the 12th season in a row that Lazio has finished in the top half of the league.

But despite that success, the team has just one third and two fourths over that span. Lazio has been good, but it hasn't necessarily been a contender for the league crown. Can that change this season?

Ciro Immobile led Lazio—and all of Serie A—with 27 goals last season. The 32-year-old striker has scored 150 goals in his Lazio career and should continue to fuel this team's offensive attack this season. But with this year's Lazio squad looking a lot like last year's Lazio team, will this team be able to show improvement?

