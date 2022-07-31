How to Watch Lecce in Canada All Season Long

After winning Serie B last season with 71 points, Lecce heads up to the top flight of Italian football. Will the team manage to stick in Serie A, or will it be a short trip for the team?

In its history, Lecce had played 16 Serie A seasons, with a top finish of ninth in the 1988-89 season. The team fell as far as the third division in 2012, but has made steady progress to make it up to Serie A once again.

Last season, Massimo Coda led Lecce—and all of Serie B—in goals with 20. It was his second season in a row to lead Serie B in goals. But Lecce won't have its best player from the past few years, as Coda signed with Genoa in June. Lecce added Gianluca Frabotta and Lorenzo Colombo in the transfer market.

Lecce games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

