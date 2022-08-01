Benfica vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday, Benfica and FC Arouca will take to the pitch in Primeira Liga action. The squads will play at 3:15 PM ET, broadcast on GolTV from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Arouca

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • TV: GolTV
  • Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Benfica and FC Arouca Stats

  • Benfica scored 78 goals in 34 matches last season (second in the Primeira Liga), and FC Arouca gave up 54 (15th).
  • FC Arouca scored 30 goals in 34 matches last season (16th in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica gave up 30 (fourth in league).
  • Benfica was third in the league in goal differential last season at +48.
  • FC Arouca's goal differential last season was -24, 17th in the league.

Benfica Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

8/12/2022

Casa Pia Lisbon

-

Away

8/21/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

-

Home

8/28/2022

Boavista Porto

-

Away

FC Arouca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Benfica

-

Away

8/15/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Home

8/21/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Away

8/28/2022

SC Braga

-

Home

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Benfica vs. Arouca

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.



