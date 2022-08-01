Benfica vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Friday, Benfica and FC Arouca will take to the pitch in Primeira Liga action. The squads will play at 3:15 PM ET, broadcast on GolTV from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.
How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Arouca
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Benfica and FC Arouca Stats
- Benfica scored 78 goals in 34 matches last season (second in the Primeira Liga), and FC Arouca gave up 54 (15th).
- FC Arouca scored 30 goals in 34 matches last season (16th in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica gave up 30 (fourth in league).
- Benfica was third in the league in goal differential last season at +48.
- FC Arouca's goal differential last season was -24, 17th in the league.
Benfica Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
8/12/2022
Casa Pia Lisbon
-
Away
8/21/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
-
Home
8/28/2022
Boavista Porto
-
Away
FC Arouca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Benfica
-
Away
8/15/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Home
8/21/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Away
8/28/2022
SC Braga
-
Home
