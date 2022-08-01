Benfica vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

On Friday, Benfica and FC Arouca will take to the pitch in Primeira Liga action. The squads will play at 3:15 PM ET, broadcast on GolTV from Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

How to Watch Benfica vs. FC Arouca

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Match Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Benfica and FC Arouca Stats

Benfica scored 78 goals in 34 matches last season (second in the Primeira Liga), and FC Arouca gave up 54 (15th).

FC Arouca scored 30 goals in 34 matches last season (16th in the Primeira Liga), and Benfica gave up 30 (fourth in league).

Benfica was third in the league in goal differential last season at +48.

FC Arouca's goal differential last season was -24, 17th in the league.

Benfica Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 FC Arouca - Home 8/12/2022 Casa Pia Lisbon - Away 8/21/2022 FC Pacos Ferreira - Home 8/28/2022 Boavista Porto - Away

FC Arouca Schedule