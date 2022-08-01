Charlotte FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS action on Wednesday, August 3. The game at Bank of America Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Charlotte FC is currently 20th in the league in points, with 26. DC United is 27th, with 21.
How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. DC United
- Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC and DC United Stats
- Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and DC United is 27th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).
- DC United is 19th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 21 matches), and Charlotte FC is 15th in goals allowed (31 in 22).
- Charlotte FC's goal differential (-6) is 20th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, DC United is 27th in the league at -16.
Charlotte FC Key Players
- Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in 18 league games.
- Benjamin Bender has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Bender has five assists in 20 games -- No. 1 on Charlotte FC, and 11th in the league.
DC United Key Players
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
W 4-1
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 3-2
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
L 4-0
Away
8/3/2022
DC United
-
Home
8/6/2022
Chicago
-
Home
8/13/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/17/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-0
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
7/31/2022
Orlando City SC
W 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/6/2022
New York
-
Home
8/13/2022
New England
-
Away
8/16/2022
LAFC
-
Away
