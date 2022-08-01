Charlotte FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

Jul 31, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney (L) hugs D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) after their game against Orlando City SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS action on Wednesday, August 3. The game at Bank of America Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Charlotte FC is currently 20th in the league in points, with 26. DC United is 27th, with 21.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. DC United

Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and DC United Stats

Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and DC United is 27th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).

DC United is 19th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 21 matches), and Charlotte FC is 15th in goals allowed (31 in 22).

Charlotte FC's goal differential (-6) is 20th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, DC United is 27th in the league at -16.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in 18 league games.

Benjamin Bender has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Bender has five assists in 20 games -- No. 1 on Charlotte FC, and 11th in the league.

DC United Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/9/2022 Nashville SC W 4-1 Home 7/16/2022 Inter Miami CF L 3-2 Away 7/23/2022 Toronto FC L 4-0 Away 8/3/2022 DC United - Home 8/6/2022 Chicago - Home 8/13/2022 LAFC - Away 8/17/2022 NYCFC - Away

DC United Schedule