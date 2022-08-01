Charlotte FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 31, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney (L) hugs D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) after their game against Orlando City SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 31, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney (L) hugs D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) after their game against Orlando City SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC and DC United will hit the pitch in MLS action on Wednesday, August 3. The game at Bank of America Stadium starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Charlotte FC is currently 20th in the league in points, with 26. DC United is 27th, with 21.

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Charlotte FC and DC United Stats

  • Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and DC United is 27th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).
  • DC United is 19th in MLS in goals scored (28 in 21 matches), and Charlotte FC is 15th in goals allowed (31 in 22).
  • Charlotte FC's goal differential (-6) is 20th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, DC United is 27th in the league at -16.

Charlotte FC Key Players

  • Andre Shinyashiki is Charlotte FC's leading scorer, with five goals (on 17 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Benjamin Bender has three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Bender has five assists in 20 games -- No. 1 on Charlotte FC, and 11th in the league.

DC United Key Players

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

W 4-1

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 3-2

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

L 4-0

Away

8/3/2022

DC United

-

Home

8/6/2022

Chicago

-

Home

8/13/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/17/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-0

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

7/31/2022

Orlando City SC

W 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/6/2022

New York

-

Home

8/13/2022

New England

-

Away

8/16/2022

LAFC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
3
2022

D.C. United at Charlotte FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 31, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney (L) hugs D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) after their game against Orlando City SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
7c243-16588160076538-1920
entertainment

How to Watch City on a Hill Season 3 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto2 hours ago
1639607123044
entertainment

How to Watch Alex vs. America: Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Canada Hockey IIHF
Hockey

How to Watch Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
1656559866353
entertainment

How to Watch Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by left fielder Ian Happ (8) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
vice
entertainment

How to Watch Vice S3E9

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
USATSI_18787824
Baseball

How to Watch Hank Aaron Invitational

By Ben Macaluso5 hours ago