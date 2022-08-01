Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Friday will include Arsenal FC meeting Crystal Palace. The two teams will hit the pitch at 3:00 PM ET from Selhurst Park, airing on NBC Universo.
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Universo
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (61 in 38 matches), and Crystal Palace was seventh in goals allowed (46).
- Crystal Palace was 10th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.3 goals per match), and Arsenal was eighth defensively (1.3).
- In terms of goal differential, Arsenal was fifth in the league last season at +13.
- Crystal Palace had a goal differential of +4 last season, seventh in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Gabriel Jesus was a top performer last year with eight goals in 34 league games for Manchester City.
- Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Jean-Philippe Mateta had five goals in 30 games last season for Crystal Palace.
- Jeffrey Schlupp scored four goals in 36 games for Crystal Palace.
- Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise contributed five assists.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
8/13/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
8/20/2022
Bournemouth
-
Away
8/27/2022
Fulham
-
Home
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
8/15/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
8/20/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
8/27/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)