Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Premier League action on Friday will include Arsenal FC meeting Crystal Palace. The two teams will hit the pitch at 3:00 PM ET from Selhurst Park, airing on NBC Universo.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (61 in 38 matches), and Crystal Palace was seventh in goals allowed (46).

Crystal Palace was 10th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.3 goals per match), and Arsenal was eighth defensively (1.3).

In terms of goal differential, Arsenal was fifth in the league last season at +13.

Crystal Palace had a goal differential of +4 last season, seventh in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Gabriel Jesus was a top performer last year with eight goals in 34 league games for Manchester City.

Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Jean-Philippe Mateta had five goals in 30 games last season for Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored four goals in 36 games for Crystal Palace.

Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise contributed five assists.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 8/13/2022 Leicester City - Home 8/20/2022 Bournemouth - Away 8/27/2022 Fulham - Home

Crystal Palace Schedule