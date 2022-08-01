Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Friday will include Arsenal FC meeting Crystal Palace. The two teams will hit the pitch at 3:00 PM ET from Selhurst Park, airing on NBC Universo.

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Universo
  • Stadium: Selhurst Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats

  • Arsenal was sixth in the Premier League in goals scored last season (61 in 38 matches), and Crystal Palace was seventh in goals allowed (46).
  • Crystal Palace was 10th in the Premier League offensively last season (1.3 goals per match), and Arsenal was eighth defensively (1.3).
  • In terms of goal differential, Arsenal was fifth in the league last season at +13.
  • Crystal Palace had a goal differential of +4 last season, seventh in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Gabriel Jesus was a top performer last year with eight goals in 34 league games for Manchester City.
  • Edward Nketiah had five goals (in 26 league games) for Arsenal.

Crystal Palace Key Players

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta had five goals in 30 games last season for Crystal Palace.
  • Jeffrey Schlupp scored four goals in 36 games for Crystal Palace.
  • Playing for Crystal Palace last season, Michael Olise contributed five assists.

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

8/13/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

8/20/2022

Bournemouth

-

Away

8/27/2022

Fulham

-

Home

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

8/15/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

8/20/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

8/27/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

