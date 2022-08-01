Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon and AC Ajaccio will meet in Ligue 1 action on Friday, August 5. The game at Groupama Stadium gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports.
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Groupama Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Olympique Lyon and AC Ajaccio Stats
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential last season was +15, seventh in the league.
Olympique Lyon Key Players
- Karl Toko Ekambi scored 12 goals over 30 games last year for Olympique Lyon.
- Lucas Paqueta put up nine goals in 36 games for Olympique Lyon last season.
AC Ajaccio Key Players
- Thomas Mangani scored seven goals (on 14 shots) for Angers last season.
- Romain Hamouma scored two times in 22 appearances for AS Saint-Etienne.
- In 37 games for Angers last season, Mangani had two assists .
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
AC Ajaccio
-
Home
8/14/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
8/19/2022
Troyes
-
Home
8/28/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
AC Ajaccio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
8/14/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
8/21/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
8/26/2022
Lille
-
Home
