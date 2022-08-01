Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Lyon and AC Ajaccio will meet in Ligue 1 action on Friday, August 5. The game at Groupama Stadium gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Groupama Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Olympique Lyon and AC Ajaccio Stats

  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential last season was +15, seventh in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

  • Karl Toko Ekambi scored 12 goals over 30 games last year for Olympique Lyon.
  • Lucas Paqueta put up nine goals in 36 games for Olympique Lyon last season.

AC Ajaccio Key Players

  • Thomas Mangani scored seven goals (on 14 shots) for Angers last season.
  • Romain Hamouma scored two times in 22 appearances for AS Saint-Etienne.
  • In 37 games for Angers last season, Mangani had two assists .

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

AC Ajaccio

-

Home

8/14/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

8/19/2022

Troyes

-

Home

8/28/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

AC Ajaccio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Away

8/14/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

8/21/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

8/26/2022

Lille

-

Home

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AC Ajaccio

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
