Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Olympique Lyon and AC Ajaccio will meet in Ligue 1 action on Friday, August 5. The game at Groupama Stadium gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Olympique Lyon vs. AC Ajaccio

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Friday, August 5, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Groupama Stadium

Groupama Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Olympique Lyon and AC Ajaccio Stats

Olympique Lyon's goal differential last season was +15, seventh in the league.

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Karl Toko Ekambi scored 12 goals over 30 games last year for Olympique Lyon.

Lucas Paqueta put up nine goals in 36 games for Olympique Lyon last season.

AC Ajaccio Key Players

Thomas Mangani scored seven goals (on 14 shots) for Angers last season.

Romain Hamouma scored two times in 22 appearances for AS Saint-Etienne.

In 37 games for Angers last season, Mangani had two assists .

Olympique Lyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 AC Ajaccio - Home 8/14/2022 FC Lorient - Away 8/19/2022 Troyes - Home 8/28/2022 Stade Reims - Away

AC Ajaccio Schedule