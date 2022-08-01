Skip to main content

How to Watch Monza in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

After earning promotion from Serie B, what will Monza do this season in Serie A?

After finishing fourth in Serie B last season and then defeating Pisa in the promotion playoff, Monza is heading to Serie A for the first time in team history.

Watch Monza in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Prior to its promotion, Monza held the record for most Serie B seasons played without a promotion to the top flight, with 40 seasons in the second-tier of Italian football.

Last season in Serie B, Monza finished with 66 points and a plus-20 goal differential. Dany Mota led the team in goals scored with 11. Ahead of its first season in Serie A, Monza has made a lot of additions, including adding a lot of veteran players from other Serie A teams, like 30-year-old forward Leonardo Mancuso from Empoli and 34-year-old centre-back Andrea Ranocchia from Inter.

Monza games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

