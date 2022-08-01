How to Watch Napoli in Canada All Season Long

Third in last year's Serie A, what will Napoli do this time around?

After a couple of seasons outside of the top three, Napoli got back on track last season, finishing third in the Serie A table. After spending much of the 2010s finishing second or third in the league, was last year a sign that the team is ready to reclaim that spot after finishing as low as seventh over the last three years?

Napoli won 24 of its 38 matches last year, finishing with 79 points. There was some clear separation between the top three teams and the rest of the league. AC Milan, the league winner, was seven points ahead of Napoli. Fourth-place Juventus was 14 points back of Napoli.

Victor Osimhen led Napoli in goals last season with 14. The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has scored 24 goals since joining Napoli in 2020. The team added a handful of players this season, headlined by centre-back Min-jae Kim from Fenerbahce.

