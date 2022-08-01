Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Third in last year's Serie A, what will Napoli do this time around?

After a couple of seasons outside of the top three, Napoli got back on track last season, finishing third in the Serie A table. After spending much of the 2010s finishing second or third in the league, was last year a sign that the team is ready to reclaim that spot after finishing as low as seventh over the last three years?

Watch Napoli in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Napoli won 24 of its 38 matches last year, finishing with 79 points. There was some clear separation between the top three teams and the rest of the league. AC Milan, the league winner, was seven points ahead of Napoli. Fourth-place Juventus was 14 points back of Napoli.

Victor Osimhen led Napoli in goals last season with 14. The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has scored 24 goals since joining Napoli in 2020. The team added a handful of players this season, headlined by centre-back Min-jae Kim from Fenerbahce.

Napoli games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

napoli
Soccer

How to Watch Napoli in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter55 seconds ago
HFX Wanderers
Soccer

How to Watch York United at HFX Wanderers FC

By Brandon Rush24 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cristina Bucsa vs. Simona Halep at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Cristina Bucsa at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Dominik Koepfer at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Daria Saville at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Dominik Koepfer vs. Soonwoo Kwon at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Yosuke Watanuki vs. Kyle Edmund at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago