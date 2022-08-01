How to Watch Roma in Canada All Season Long

Last season, Roma finished sixth in the Serie A table, with the team winning 18 times and ending the campaign with 63 points. In a tight battle, the team beat Fiorentina by one point, sending Roma to the UEFA Europa League for this season while Fiorentina will compete in the Europa Conference League.

After finishing second or third in Serie A in five consecutive seasons, Roma has now finished fifth or worse four seasons in a row. Can the team get back to the top group in Serie A, or will the team remain competitive but still outside of that top three?

Last year, Tammy Abraham led Roma in goals scored, netting 17 of them over the course of the season. The club added Lille right-back Zeki Celik and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala this offseason.

Roma games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

