How to Watch Salernitana in Canada All Season Long

Salernitana just avoided relegation last season. Can it stick around Serie A again?

Despite having the worst goal differential in Serie A last season, Salernitana used its seven victories to just barely squeak past relegation, finishing one point ahead of Cagliari. Will the team get lucky again?

Watch Salernitana in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Salernitana has dealt with a lot of issues over the years, with multiple reconstitutions of the team. This current version started in 2011 and began in Serie D that year, finally working its way up to Serie A last season.

Federico Bonazzoli led Salernitana in goals scored last season with 10. The 25-year-old striker had been on loan from Sampdoria, but Salernitana signed him to a permanent deal in July, keeping him with the team for the next four seasons. The team's biggest signing this offseason by price was for 22-year-old centre-back Matteo Lovato, who comes over from Atalanta.

Salernitana games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.