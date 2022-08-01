Skip to main content

How to Watch Salernitana in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Salernitana just avoided relegation last season. Can it stick around Serie A again?

Despite having the worst goal differential in Serie A last season, Salernitana used its seven victories to just barely squeak past relegation, finishing one point ahead of Cagliari. Will the team get lucky again?

Watch Salernitana in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Salernitana has dealt with a lot of issues over the years, with multiple reconstitutions of the team. This current version started in 2011 and began in Serie D that year, finally working its way up to Serie A last season.

Federico Bonazzoli led Salernitana in goals scored last season with 10. The 25-year-old striker had been on loan from Sampdoria, but Salernitana signed him to a permanent deal in July, keeping him with the team for the next four seasons. The team's biggest signing this offseason by price was for 22-year-old centre-back Matteo Lovato, who comes over from Atalanta.

Salernitana games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Salernitana
Soccer

How to Watch Salernitana in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carterjust now
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Borna Gojo vs. James Duckworth at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch James Duckworth vs. Borna Gojo at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
roma
Soccer

How to Watch Roma in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter28 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taro Daniel vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Denis Kudla vs. Michael Mmoh at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Michael Mmoh vs. Denis Kudla at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Shuai Zhang at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago