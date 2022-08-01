Skip to main content

How to Watch Sampdoria in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

How will Sampdoria follow up last season's 15th-place finish in Serie A?

Last season, Sampdoria finished 15th in Serie A, scoring 36 points over the course of the season. Considering the team finished ninth in the 2020-21 campaign, last year's result has to be viewed as a disappointment.

Watch Sampdoria in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

The 36 points that Sampdoria finished last year with were the team's fewest since it returned to Serie A for the 2012-13 campaign and was the same number of points that the team had in 2010-11, when it finished 18th and was relegated down to Serie B.

Francesco Caputo's 11 goals led Sampdoria last season. The veteran striker was on loan with the team last season, but now joins on a permanent basis. The team also added midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri on loan last season and then purchased his contract ahead of his campaign. He scored three goals for Sampdoria last year.

Sampdoria games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

