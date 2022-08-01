How to Watch Sassuolo in Canada All Season Long

Following consecutive eighth-place finishes, Sassuolo finished 11th in Serie A last season. Will the team get back into the top 10 for this upcoming season, or was last season a return to normal for a team that's finished with more than 51 points just twice since returning to the top flight?

Sassuolo won 13 of its 38 matches last season, finishing with 50 points. The team had a goal differential of minus-two and was the best-finishing team with a negative goal differential.

Gianluca Scamacca's 16 goals led the team last season, but the team will have to find a way to score without him this season as Scamacca signed with West Ham United of the Premier League. One player who will try to help the team's attack is Agustin Álvarez, who signed with Sassuolo in June after playing in Uruguay for his entire youth and senior career.

