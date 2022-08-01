How to Watch Spezia in Canada All Season Long

Spezia enters its third consecutive season of Serie A play in 2022, a huge achievement for a team that prior to 2020 hadn't played at the top level of Italian football in a century. Can the team stick around again and make it four in a row?

Last season, Spezia won 10 matches and finished with 36 points, putting it six points above the relegation zone. While this team is built to contend for a top-half finish in Serie A, it has consistently found ways to get points when it matters and stay afloat.

Daniele Verde led Spezia with eight goals last season, tied for the fewest goals by a team's top scorer. The team officially purchased the contracts of midfielder Kevin Agudelo and left-back Arkadiusz Reca for this season after both had played for Spezia on loan last season.

Spezia games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.