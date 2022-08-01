Skip to main content

How to Watch Torino in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Torino rebounded after two poor seasons to finish 10th in Serie A last year. How will the team follow that up?

Last season, Torino finished 10th in Serie A, scoring 50 points over the course of the season. While it tied Sassuolo in points, Torino got the edge on head-to-head points.

Watch Torino in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

That 10th place finish was a major improvement on the previous year, when the team finished 17th and was in danger of relegation for the first time since the team's 18th-place finish during the 2008-09 campaign.

Andrea Belotti led Torino in goals scored last season with eight, tied for the fewest goals from a team's top goalscorer. But after scoring 100 goals with the team since 2015, Torino chose not to re-sign Belotti. Instead, the team signed Samuele Ricci, a midfielder who had originally joined the team via loan from Empoli, and Pietro Pellegri, who also originally joined the tram via loan.

Torino games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

