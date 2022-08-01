Skip to main content

How to Watch Udinese in Canada All Season Long: Stream Serie A Action

Will Udinese have another mid-pack finish in Serie A this season?

There was a point early in the 2010s where Udinese looked like an emerging power in Italian football, with the team finishing in the top five of Serie A for three consecutive seasons.

Watch Udinese in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

But those days are past. In the last nine seasons, the team's best finish is a pair of 12th-place performances, including last season, when Udinese won 11 matches and finished with 47 points, the most points the team has had since the 2012-13 campaign. Will Udinese be able to build off of that showing this year?

Last season, Gerard Deulofeu led Udinese in goals, scoring 13 of them. The team also signed Portuguese strike Beto, who spent last season with the team on loan from Portimonense and scored 11 goals in his first season for Udinese.

Udinese games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which holds the rights to air Serie A matches in Canada on Fubo Sports Network. You can stream every Serie A game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

