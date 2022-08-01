The Wanderers host York United as both teams are in desperate need of a win in a Natal Day matinee in the Canadian Premier League.

HFX Wanders FC is in win-now mode trailing Atlético Ottawa by 11 points for the final playoff spot heading into today’s action. York United recently snapped a ten-game winless streak when they upset Cavalry FC 1-0 at Spruce Meadows.

How to Watch York United at HFX Wanderers FC:

Match Date: Aug. 1, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Today, Wanderers go for their third win of the season against York having won the first two matches 1-0 on opening day at York Lions Stadium, and again 1-0 on June 4th here at Wanderers Grounds as second-half goals from João Morelli and Akeem Garcia sealed the victories in each game.

Attacker Samuel Salter leads Wanders with six goals in 15 appearances this season, ranking him fourth in the Canadian Premier League.

York goalkeeper Nikolaos Giantsopoulos ranks second in the CPL with 43 saves across 16 matches this season. Giantsopoulos has posted six clean sheets, one behind Ottawa’s Nathan Ingham for the league lead.

The Nine Stripes have only one win in their last 12 matches and sit 15 points behind the final playoff spot. The offense has been the biggest thorn in the side of York this CPL season netting only 10 goals through 17 matches including a six-game scoreless streak from May 15th through June 26th.

Wanderers lead the all-time series with York 4-2-7 and has not lost to United since August 7th, 2021 running a span of six matches.

