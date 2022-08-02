Besiktas vs. Kayserispor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Kayserispor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Besiktas and Kayserispor will match up in the Super Lig action on Saturday, August 6. The game at Vodafone Park starts at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports.
How to Watch Besiktas vs. Kayserispor
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Vodafone Park
Besiktas and Kayserispor Stats
- Besiktas scored 1.5 goals per game last season (seventh in the Super Lig), and Kayserispor conceded 1.6 (17th).
- Kayserispor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (54), and Besiktas was eighth in goals allowed (48).
- Besiktas had a goal differential of +8 last season, eighth in the league.
- Kayserispor's goal differential last season was -7, 15th in the league.
Besiktas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Kayserispor
-
Home
8/14/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Away
8/21/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Home
8/28/2022
Sivasspor
-
Home
Kayserispor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Besiktas
-
Away
8/13/2022
-
Home
8/21/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
8/28/2022
Giresunspor
-
Home
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Besiktas vs. Kayserispor
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
