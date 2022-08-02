Besiktas vs. Kayserispor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Besiktas and Kayserispor will match up in the Super Lig action on Saturday, August 6. The game at Vodafone Park starts at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Kayserispor

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Vodafone Park

Vodafone Park

Besiktas and Kayserispor Stats

Besiktas scored 1.5 goals per game last season (seventh in the Super Lig), and Kayserispor conceded 1.6 (17th).

Kayserispor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (54), and Besiktas was eighth in goals allowed (48).

Besiktas had a goal differential of +8 last season, eighth in the league.

Kayserispor's goal differential last season was -7, 15th in the league.

Besiktas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Kayserispor - Home 8/14/2022 Alanyaspor - Away 8/21/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Home 8/28/2022 Sivasspor - Home

Kayserispor Schedule