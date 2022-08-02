Besiktas vs. Kayserispor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Kayserispor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Besiktas and Kayserispor will match up in the Super Lig action on Saturday, August 6. The game at Vodafone Park starts at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Kayserispor

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Vodafone Park
  Stadium: Vodafone Park

Besiktas and Kayserispor Stats

  • Besiktas scored 1.5 goals per game last season (seventh in the Super Lig), and Kayserispor conceded 1.6 (17th).
  • Kayserispor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (54), and Besiktas was eighth in goals allowed (48).
  • Besiktas had a goal differential of +8 last season, eighth in the league.
  • Kayserispor's goal differential last season was -7, 15th in the league.

Besiktas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Kayserispor

-

Home

8/14/2022

Alanyaspor

-

Away

8/21/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Home

8/28/2022

Sivasspor

-

Home

Kayserispor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Besiktas

-

Away

8/13/2022

-

Home

8/21/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

-

Away

8/28/2022

Giresunspor

-

Home

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Besiktas vs. Kayserispor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

