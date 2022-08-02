How to Watch Corinthians vs. CR Flamengo in Playoffs: Stream Soccer Online

Skip to main content

How to Watch Corinthians vs. CR Flamengo in Copa Lobertadores Playoffs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Corinthians and CR Flamengo face off at Corinthians Arena on Tuesday in the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and Clube de Regatas do Flamengo meet at Corinthians Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Of the eight teams left in the South American competition, six are Brazilian clubs while just two are Argentine clubs. 

How to Watch Corinthians vs. CR Flamengo Today:

Match Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Corinthians vs. CR Flamengo match with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Corinthians advanced to the quarterfinal round thanks to a round of penalty kicks, which the Brazilian club won 6-5 over Argentinian giant Boca Juniors in the Round of 16. Both legs of the round ended in scoreless draws.

Meanwhile, CR Flamengo advanced thanks to an 8-1 aggregate defeat of Colombian side Deportes Tolima. 25-year-old Brazilian striker Pedro scored four goals in the second leg, which ended 7-1 in favor of the Brazilian club. 

Corinthians finished second in Group E with nine points after its six group stage matches, while CR Flamengo finished the first round atop Group H with 16 points, going undefeated in group action with five wins and a draw.

Corinthians hosts CR Flamengo at Corinthians Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

