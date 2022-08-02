How to Watch Rapids at Red Bulls: Stream MLS Live Online, TV Channel

The New York Red Bulls will host the Colorado Rapids today at Red Bull Arena.

In a cross-conference matchup of MLS teams, the New York Red Bulls will host the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids at New York Red Bulls Today:

Match Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream Colorado Rapids at New York Red Bulls on fuboTV:

The Red Bulls come into today's match sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 36 points; just nine points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union. The Red Bulls' latest match was an international friendly against Barcelona where the club lost 2-0. The Red Bulls were also competing in the U.S. Open Cup and lost in the semi-finals to Eastern Conference rival Orlando City 5-1.

The Rapids enter the match currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. The last match the club played was against the Seattle Sounders where the club lost 2-1. Colorado jumped to an early lead with a goal from Jonathan Lewis three minutes into the match, however, that was all the Rapids could muster in the match.

In the waning minutes of the first, half Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders. The Sounders, Kelyn Rowe was awarded a red card in the 47th minute, but the Rapids could not take advantage of the situation. Nicolás Lodeiro scored the game-winner in the 71st minute off of a penalty kick.

