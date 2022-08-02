Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Strasbourg will take on AS Monaco on Saturday, August 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
Strasbourg and AS Monaco Stats

  • AS Monaco scored 65 goals in 38 games last season (fourth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg gave up 43 (ninth).
  • Strasbourg scored 60 goals in 38 games last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gave up 40 (seventh in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco was third in the league last season at +25.
  • In terms of goal differential, Strasbourg was fifth in the league last season at +17.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder's offensive output last season included 25 goals in 37 league games for AS Monaco.
  • Over 29 league games last season for Borussia Monchengladbach, Breel Embolo recorded nine goals.
  • Caio Henrique's assist tally hit eight for AS Monaco last season.

Strasbourg Key Players

  • Ludovic Ajorque had 13 goals (on 46 shots) last season for Strasbourg.
  • Kevin Gameiro scored 11 goals (on 42 shots) for Strasbourg during last year's campaign.
  • Playing for Strasbourg last season, Ajorque had six assists.

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

8/13/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

8/20/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

8/28/2022

PSG

-

Away

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

8/14/2022

Nice

-

Away

8/21/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

8/27/2022

AJ Auxerre

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
