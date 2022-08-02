Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Strasbourg will take on AS Monaco on Saturday, August 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports.
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Strasbourg and AS Monaco Stats
- AS Monaco scored 65 goals in 38 games last season (fourth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg gave up 43 (ninth).
- Strasbourg scored 60 goals in 38 games last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gave up 40 (seventh in league).
- In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco was third in the league last season at +25.
- In terms of goal differential, Strasbourg was fifth in the league last season at +17.
AS Monaco Key Players
- Wissam Ben Yedder's offensive output last season included 25 goals in 37 league games for AS Monaco.
- Over 29 league games last season for Borussia Monchengladbach, Breel Embolo recorded nine goals.
- Caio Henrique's assist tally hit eight for AS Monaco last season.
Strasbourg Key Players
- Ludovic Ajorque had 13 goals (on 46 shots) last season for Strasbourg.
- Kevin Gameiro scored 11 goals (on 42 shots) for Strasbourg during last year's campaign.
- Playing for Strasbourg last season, Ajorque had six assists.
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
8/13/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
8/20/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
8/28/2022
PSG
-
Away
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
8/14/2022
Nice
-
Away
8/21/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
8/27/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Away
