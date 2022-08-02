Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/6/2022

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Strasbourg will take on AS Monaco on Saturday, August 6 in Ligue 1. The game at Stade de la Meinau gets underway at 11:00 AM ET on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Strasbourg vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Match Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade de la Meinau

Stade de la Meinau Live Stream on fuboTV:

Strasbourg and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco scored 65 goals in 38 games last season (fourth in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg gave up 43 (ninth).

Strasbourg scored 60 goals in 38 games last season (seventh in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco gave up 40 (seventh in league).

In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco was third in the league last season at +25.

In terms of goal differential, Strasbourg was fifth in the league last season at +17.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder's offensive output last season included 25 goals in 37 league games for AS Monaco.

Over 29 league games last season for Borussia Monchengladbach, Breel Embolo recorded nine goals.

Caio Henrique's assist tally hit eight for AS Monaco last season.

Strasbourg Key Players

Ludovic Ajorque had 13 goals (on 46 shots) last season for Strasbourg.

Kevin Gameiro scored 11 goals (on 42 shots) for Strasbourg during last year's campaign.

Playing for Strasbourg last season, Ajorque had six assists.

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Strasbourg - Away 8/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 8/20/2022 RC Lens - Home 8/28/2022 PSG - Away

Strasbourg Schedule