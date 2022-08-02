Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC defender Jack Maher (5) heads the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Friday in MLS will feature Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus Houston Dynamo, with action starting from BC Place at 10:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Vancouver is 18th overall in the league in points, with 27. Houston is 22nd, with 25.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: BC Place
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vancouver and Houston Stats

  • Vancouver is 24th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 23 games), and Houston is 21st in goals allowed (37 in 23).
  • Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per game (19th in MLS), and Vancouver is giving up 1.7 per game (23rd in league).
  • Vancouver's goal differential is -13, which is 26th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Houston is 22nd in the league at -9.

Vancouver Key Players

  • Vancouver is led by Lucas Cavallini, who has seven goals (on 18 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Brian White is Vancouver's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots, 0.8 per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • Cristian Dajome is Vancouver's leader in assists, with three (on 12 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

Houston Key Players

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

7/23/2022

Chicago

L 3-1

Home

7/30/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Away

8/5/2022

Houston

-

Home

8/13/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

8/17/2022

Colorado

-

Home

8/20/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

W 2-1

Away

7/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-1

Home

7/30/2022

Philadelphia

L 6-0

Away

8/5/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

8/13/2022

Montreal

-

Home

8/20/2022

Colorado

-

Away

8/27/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

August
5
2022

Houston Dynamo at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
