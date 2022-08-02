Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

Jul 30, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC defender Jack Maher (5) heads the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Friday in MLS will feature Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus Houston Dynamo, with action starting from BC Place at 10:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Vancouver is 18th overall in the league in points, with 27. Houston is 22nd, with 25.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Houston

Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: BC Place

Vancouver and Houston Stats

Vancouver is 24th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 23 games), and Houston is 21st in goals allowed (37 in 23).

Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per game (19th in MLS), and Vancouver is giving up 1.7 per game (23rd in league).

Vancouver's goal differential is -13, which is 26th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Houston is 22nd in the league at -9.

Vancouver Key Players

Vancouver is led by Lucas Cavallini, who has seven goals (on 18 shots) in 18 league games.

Brian White is Vancouver's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots, 0.8 per game) in 18 league appearances.

Cristian Dajome is Vancouver's leader in assists, with three (on 12 chances created) in 22 league appearances.

Houston Key Players

Vancouver Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Portland D 1-1 Away 7/23/2022 Chicago L 3-1 Home 7/30/2022 Nashville SC D 1-1 Away 8/5/2022 Houston - Home 8/13/2022 Los Angeles - Away 8/17/2022 Colorado - Home 8/20/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away

Houston Schedule