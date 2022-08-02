Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/5/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday in MLS will feature Vancouver Whitecaps FC versus Houston Dynamo, with action starting from BC Place at 10:30 PM ET on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. Vancouver is 18th overall in the league in points, with 27. Houston is 22nd, with 25.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Houston
- Match Day: Friday, August 5, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: BC Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Vancouver and Houston Stats
- Vancouver is 24th in MLS in goals scored (25 in 23 games), and Houston is 21st in goals allowed (37 in 23).
- Houston is scoring 1.2 goals per game (19th in MLS), and Vancouver is giving up 1.7 per game (23rd in league).
- Vancouver's goal differential is -13, which is 26th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Houston is 22nd in the league at -9.
Vancouver Key Players
- Vancouver is led by Lucas Cavallini, who has seven goals (on 18 shots) in 18 league games.
- Brian White is Vancouver's second-leading scorer, with three goals (on 14 shots, 0.8 per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Cristian Dajome is Vancouver's leader in assists, with three (on 12 chances created) in 22 league appearances.
Houston Key Players
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Away
7/23/2022
Chicago
L 3-1
Home
7/30/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Away
8/5/2022
Houston
-
Home
8/13/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
8/17/2022
Colorado
-
Home
8/20/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
W 2-1
Away
7/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-1
Home
7/30/2022
Philadelphia
L 6-0
Away
8/5/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
8/13/2022
Montreal
-
Home
8/20/2022
Colorado
-
Away
8/27/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
How To Watch
August
5
2022
Houston Dynamo at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)