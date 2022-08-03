Skip to main content

How to Watch Angers SCO vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Angers SCO and FC Nantes will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Raymond Kopa.

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
Angers and FC Nantes Stats

  • Angers was 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (44 in 38 games), and FC Nantes was 11th in goals allowed (48).
  • FC Nantes scored 55 goals in 38 games last season (eighth in Ligue 1), and Angers gave up 55 (16th in league).
  • Angers was 16th in the league in goal differential last season at -11.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.

Angers Key Players

  • Sofiane Boufal recorded eight goals over 29 games last season for Angers.
  • Ismael Traore had four goals (in 38 league games) for Angers.
  • Boufal dished out four assists for Angers last season.

FC Nantes Key Players

  • Moses Simon had six goals (on 32 shots) last season for FC Nantes.
  • Andrei scored six goals (on 23 shots) for FC Nantes during last year's campaign.
  • In 32 games for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists.

Angers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

8/14/2022

AJ Auxerre

-

Away

8/21/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

8/28/2022

Troyes

-

Away

FC Nantes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Angers

-

Away

8/12/2022

Lille

-

Home

8/20/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

8/28/2022

Toulouse FC

-

Home

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Angers vs. Nantes

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
