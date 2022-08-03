On Sunday, Angers SCO and FC Nantes will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Raymond Kopa.

How to Watch Angers vs. FC Nantes

Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022

Sunday, August 7, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa

Angers and FC Nantes Stats

Angers was 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (44 in 38 games), and FC Nantes was 11th in goals allowed (48).

FC Nantes scored 55 goals in 38 games last season (eighth in Ligue 1), and Angers gave up 55 (16th in league).

Angers was 16th in the league in goal differential last season at -11.

In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.

Angers Key Players

Sofiane Boufal recorded eight goals over 29 games last season for Angers.

Ismael Traore had four goals (in 38 league games) for Angers.

Boufal dished out four assists for Angers last season.

FC Nantes Key Players

Moses Simon had six goals (on 32 shots) last season for FC Nantes.

Andrei scored six goals (on 23 shots) for FC Nantes during last year's campaign.

In 32 games for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists.

Angers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 FC Nantes - Home 8/14/2022 AJ Auxerre - Away 8/21/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 8/28/2022 Troyes - Away

FC Nantes Schedule