How to Watch Angers SCO vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Angers SCO and FC Nantes will meet in Ligue 1 action. The squads will square off at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports from Stade Raymond Kopa.
How to Watch Angers vs. FC Nantes
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Raymond Kopa
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Angers and FC Nantes Stats
- Angers was 14th in Ligue 1 in goals scored last season (44 in 38 games), and FC Nantes was 11th in goals allowed (48).
- FC Nantes scored 55 goals in 38 games last season (eighth in Ligue 1), and Angers gave up 55 (16th in league).
- Angers was 16th in the league in goal differential last season at -11.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes was ninth in the league last season at +7.
Angers Key Players
- Sofiane Boufal recorded eight goals over 29 games last season for Angers.
- Ismael Traore had four goals (in 38 league games) for Angers.
- Boufal dished out four assists for Angers last season.
FC Nantes Key Players
- Moses Simon had six goals (on 32 shots) last season for FC Nantes.
- Andrei scored six goals (on 23 shots) for FC Nantes during last year's campaign.
- In 32 games for FC Nantes last season, Simon had nine assists.
Angers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
8/14/2022
AJ Auxerre
-
Away
8/21/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
8/28/2022
Troyes
-
Away
FC Nantes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Angers
-
Away
8/12/2022
Lille
-
Home
8/20/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
8/28/2022
Toulouse FC
-
Home
