Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Antalyaspor will host Galatasaray in the Super Lig at Antalya Stadium on Sunday, August 7. The two teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray

Antalya Stadium

Antalyaspor and Galatasaray Stats

Antalyaspor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.4 per match), and Galatasaray was 11th defensively (1.4 allowed).

Galatasaray scored 1.3 goals per match last season (13th in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor gave up 1.2 (fifth).

Antalyaspor had a goal differential of +7 last season, ninth in the league.

Galatasaray's goal differential last season (-2) was 11th in the league.

Antalyaspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Galatasaray - Home 8/14/2022 Umraniyespor - Away 8/21/2022 Trabzonspor - Home 8/28/2022 Gaziantep FK - Away

Galatasaray Schedule