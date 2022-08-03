Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Antalyaspor will host Galatasaray in the Super Lig at Antalya Stadium on Sunday, August 7. The two teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports.
How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray
- Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Antalya Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Antalyaspor and Galatasaray Stats
- Antalyaspor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.4 per match), and Galatasaray was 11th defensively (1.4 allowed).
- Galatasaray scored 1.3 goals per match last season (13th in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor gave up 1.2 (fifth).
- Antalyaspor had a goal differential of +7 last season, ninth in the league.
- Galatasaray's goal differential last season (-2) was 11th in the league.
Antalyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
8/14/2022
Umraniyespor
-
Away
8/21/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
8/28/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
Galatasaray Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Away
8/13/2022
Giresunspor
-
Home
8/21/2022
Umraniyespor
-
Away
8/28/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Away
How To Watch
August
7
2022
Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)