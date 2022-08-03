Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Antalyaspor will host Galatasaray in the Super Lig at Antalya Stadium on Sunday, August 7. The two teams will face off at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray

  • Match Day: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Antalya Stadium
Antalyaspor and Galatasaray Stats

  • Antalyaspor was 10th in the Super Lig in goals scored last season (1.4 per match), and Galatasaray was 11th defensively (1.4 allowed).
  • Galatasaray scored 1.3 goals per match last season (13th in the Super Lig), and Antalyaspor gave up 1.2 (fifth).
  • Antalyaspor had a goal differential of +7 last season, ninth in the league.
  • Galatasaray's goal differential last season (-2) was 11th in the league.

Antalyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

8/14/2022

Umraniyespor

-

Away

8/21/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

8/28/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Away

Galatasaray Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giresunspor

-

Home

8/21/2022

Umraniyespor

-

Away

8/28/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Away

How To Watch

August
7
2022

Antalyaspor vs. Galatasaray

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
