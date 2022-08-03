How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC will meet Atlanta United FC on Saturday, August 6 in MLS. The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. Atlanta United FC has 25 points, ranking 24th in the league. Seattle has 32 points, and is 10th overall.
How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United FC and Seattle Stats
- Atlanta United FC is 18th in MLS in goals scored (29 in 22 matches), and Seattle is sixth in goals conceded (27 in 23).
- Seattle is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC is conceding 1.5 per game (15th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 17th in the league at -4.
- Seattle is 10th in the league in goal differential at +3.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
- Atlanta United FC is led by Josef Martinez, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 15 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Atlanta United FC is Luiz Araujo, who has four goals in 16 games.
- Atlanta United FC's leader in assists is Thiago Almada, who has five in 17 games (11th in league).
Seattle Key Players
- Raul Ruidiaz scored 17 goals in 27 games for Seattle last season.
- Albert Rusnak scored 11 times in 35 appearances for Real Salt Lake.
- Playing for Seattle last season, Joao Paulo contributed eight assists.
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/17/2022
Orlando City SC
D 1-1
Home
7/24/2022
Los Angeles
L 2-0
Away
7/30/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Away
8/6/2022
Seattle
-
Home
8/13/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
8/17/2022
New York
-
Home
8/21/2022
Columbus
-
Away
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
W 2-1
Home
7/29/2022
LAFC
L 2-1
Away
8/2/2022
FC Dallas
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
8/14/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
8/19/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
8/26/2022
Portland
-
Away
How To Watch
August
6
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at Atlanta United FC
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
