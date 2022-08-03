Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) is taken down by Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez (7) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC will meet Atlanta United FC on Saturday, August 6 in MLS. The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. Atlanta United FC has 25 points, ranking 24th in the league. Seattle has 32 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United FC and Seattle Stats

Atlanta United FC is 18th in MLS in goals scored (29 in 22 matches), and Seattle is sixth in goals conceded (27 in 23).

Seattle is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC is conceding 1.5 per game (15th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 17th in the league at -4.

Seattle is 10th in the league in goal differential at +3.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Atlanta United FC is led by Josef Martinez, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 15 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Atlanta United FC is Luiz Araujo, who has four goals in 16 games.

Atlanta United FC's leader in assists is Thiago Almada, who has five in 17 games (11th in league).

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz scored 17 goals in 27 games for Seattle last season.

Albert Rusnak scored 11 times in 35 appearances for Real Salt Lake.

Playing for Seattle last season, Joao Paulo contributed eight assists.

Atlanta United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/17/2022 Orlando City SC D 1-1 Home 7/24/2022 Los Angeles L 2-0 Away 7/30/2022 Chicago D 0-0 Away 8/6/2022 Seattle - Home 8/13/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 8/17/2022 New York - Home 8/21/2022 Columbus - Away

Seattle Schedule