How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (10) is taken down by Atlanta United FC forward Josef Martinez (7) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC will meet Atlanta United FC on Saturday, August 6 in MLS. The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. Atlanta United FC has 25 points, ranking 24th in the league. Seattle has 32 points, and is 10th overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Saturday, August 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Atlanta United FC and Seattle Stats

  • Atlanta United FC is 18th in MLS in goals scored (29 in 22 matches), and Seattle is sixth in goals conceded (27 in 23).
  • Seattle is scoring 1.3 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC is conceding 1.5 per game (15th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 17th in the league at -4.
  • Seattle is 10th in the league in goal differential at +3.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

  • Atlanta United FC is led by Josef Martinez, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 15 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Atlanta United FC is Luiz Araujo, who has four goals in 16 games.
  • Atlanta United FC's leader in assists is Thiago Almada, who has five in 17 games (11th in league).

Seattle Key Players

  • Raul Ruidiaz scored 17 goals in 27 games for Seattle last season.
  • Albert Rusnak scored 11 times in 35 appearances for Real Salt Lake.
  • Playing for Seattle last season, Joao Paulo contributed eight assists.

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/17/2022

Orlando City SC

D 1-1

Home

7/24/2022

Los Angeles

L 2-0

Away

7/30/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Away

8/6/2022

Seattle

-

Home

8/13/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

8/17/2022

New York

-

Home

8/21/2022

Columbus

-

Away

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/23/2022

Colorado

W 2-1

Home

7/29/2022

LAFC

L 2-1

Away

8/2/2022

FC Dallas

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

8/14/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

8/19/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

8/26/2022

Portland

-

Away

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
